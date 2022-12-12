Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 10,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 507,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $16,514,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

