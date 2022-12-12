Veritaseum Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $103.70 million and approximately $21,501.47 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $48.24 or 0.00283475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

