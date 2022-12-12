VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

