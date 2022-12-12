Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.63.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

