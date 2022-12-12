Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 164.8% in November

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 202,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.91.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

