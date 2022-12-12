Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $209.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.09.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

