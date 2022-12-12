Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 227,162 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.07. 61,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,212. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.09.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

