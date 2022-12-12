Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €12.30

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.30 ($12.95) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.30 ($12.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.47) to €12.20 ($12.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 22,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.84.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

