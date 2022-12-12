Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.16 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00018532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00239030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.13604044 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,919,264.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

