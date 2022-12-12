VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $101.93 million and $621,056.06 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,800,560,301,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,488,213,434,325 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

