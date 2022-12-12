VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.74 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $101.74 million and approximately $618,323.92 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,795,639,054,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,484,040,626,512 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

