W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

W Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 254,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,854,293. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90.

