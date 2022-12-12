Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 61.5% in November

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,735. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

