WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.40. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands.

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP lifted its position in WalkMe by 14.6% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

