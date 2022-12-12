Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 75,632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75,632 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

