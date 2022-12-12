Walleye Capital LLC Buys 113,875 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,893 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,185,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 158,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

