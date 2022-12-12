Walleye Capital LLC Buys 34,936 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Crane worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $99.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

