Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 415,665 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,160,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 381,008 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,176.0% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 559,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 515,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

