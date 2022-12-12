Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

