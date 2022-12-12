Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 75,812 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,912,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $214.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average of $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

