Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $221.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.07.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

