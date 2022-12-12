Walleye Capital LLC Sells 59,242 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

