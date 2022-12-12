Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.27. 45,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

