WAXE One Day Trading Volume Tops $167,560.01 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.04 or 0.00332470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $167,560.01 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

