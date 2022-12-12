Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 37,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,609,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
