WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,793 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

