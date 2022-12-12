WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,005 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

NVS opened at $90.96 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.