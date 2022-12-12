WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY stock opened at $365.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

