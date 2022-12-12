Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.92. Weber shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 41,766 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

