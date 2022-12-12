Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moody’s (MCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moody’s (NYSE: MCO):

12/6/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $288.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $261.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $292.00.

11/2/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $303.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $267.00.

10/26/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $302.00 to $289.00.

10/21/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $290.00.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.26. 3,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

