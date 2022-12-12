Wells Fargo & Company Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $281.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.39.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.80. 5,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,159. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

