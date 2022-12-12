Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 price target on Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$115.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

