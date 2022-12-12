Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:WSR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $479.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

