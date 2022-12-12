William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $272,878. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

