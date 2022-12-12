Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

