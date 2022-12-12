Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Purchases $47,750.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. 118,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,490. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Workhorse Group

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

