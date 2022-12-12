XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XL Fleet

In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XL Fleet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 80.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 188.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 60.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 61.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.