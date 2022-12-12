XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Performance
NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at XL Fleet
In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Further Reading
