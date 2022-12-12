XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

About XOMA

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,021,926.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,021,926.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

