XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
XOMAO stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
