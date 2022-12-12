Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
