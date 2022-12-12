YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $217.72 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.72 million and $281,814.17 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $907.18 or 0.05329094 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.76 or 0.30075248 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00124556 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $228,192.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.