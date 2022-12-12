Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.28.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Zalando from €36.00 ($37.89) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zalando from €42.00 ($44.21) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zalando from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.