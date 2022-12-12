Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $46.10 or 0.00271105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $733.02 million and $44.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,901,006 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

