ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after buying an additional 819,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after buying an additional 563,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

