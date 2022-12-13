10,000 Shares in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Arena Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AREN. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,740,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 335,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Arena Group by 726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AREN opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Analysts forecast that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

