10,268 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 1,162,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 677,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ALTL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

