10,442 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $763,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 181,173 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIE opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

