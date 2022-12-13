1,306 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. 94,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,380. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.13. The company has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.