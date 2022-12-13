19,904 Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

