1eco (1ECO) One Day Volume Hits $1,020.39

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $1,020.39 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

