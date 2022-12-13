204,886 Shares in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGS stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,527. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

